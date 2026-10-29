Kid dynamic! Young gun Bischof shines in midfield as Bayern's next gen run riot

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Young Bayern Munich midfielder Tom Bischof expressed delight after pulling the strings in a 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg. Bischof, who provided a brilliant assist for Michael Olise, praised the home support at the Allianz Arena.

Advertisement

Next generation leads Bayern to cup progression

Tom Bischof was one of several young talents given starting roles as Bayern Munich dispatched Magdeburg 6-1 in the DFB-Pokal second round. Bischof lined up alongside Lennart Karl in a refreshed midfield unit.

Bischof made an immediate impact, picking out Ismael Saibari with a fine pass before Saibari squared for Michael Olise to open the scoring.

The night also saw David Santos Daiber come off the bench to score his first senior goal for the club.

Bischof praises Magdeburg test and crowd connection

Reflecting on his display, Bischof acknowledged that Magdeburg made life difficult for Bayern in central areas during the early stages. "We knew they have quality and play good football," Bischof said.

Advertisement Advertisement

"They tried to chase us all over the pitch. It’s not so easy but we expected that."

Related Topics

"In the end it’s a highly deserved win for us. It’s just fun to play in front of the fans. They always support us, and it’s just awesome playing at the Allianz Arena," he added.

Assistant coach Danks highlights second-half control

Assistant coach Aaron Danks commended the young players for adjusting to Magdeburg's pressing scheme after the break. "In the second half, we found our rhythm and that gave us the control," Danks noted.

Advertisement

"I’m really happy tonight but it wasn’t easy."

Bischof's creative passing and Karl's energetic attacking play proved crucial in unlocking Magdeburg's defensive structure.

Advertisement

Young stars ready for Der Klassiker inclusion

Having passed their cup test, Bischof and Bayern's rising stars remain ready if called upon for Saturday's high-stakes battle against Borussia Dortmund.

The team spirit among the younger players continues to bolster Bayern's rotation options.

Advertisement

Bayern turn their complete attention to securing three points in Der Klassiker.