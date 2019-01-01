‘The defensive guy’ broke Barcelona’s dominance – Mourinho

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager says it was he who ended the Blaugrana's run as the top club in the world

‘The defensive guy’ broke Barcelona’s dominance – Mourinho Jose Mourinho continued to lash out at his reputation as a defensive manager, using the example of his time at Real Madrid as proof that his teams could be record-setting.

The 55-year-old was sacked as Manchester United boss in December and faced harsh critics during his time at Old Trafford for the style he used with the club.

Those critics have grown even louder as Manchester United have flourished under the stewardship of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the man brought in on an interim basis to replace Mourinho, in recent weeks.

But Mourinho, never one to back down from criticism, says his time at Madrid is proof that he knows how build a top club into a powerhouse.

“The record of Spanish football was not Barcelona, it was Real Madrid,” he said as part of his new gig as a pundit for beIN Sports.

“And the manager of Real Madrid was ‘the defensive guy’ that beat all the records. We won against every team home and away.”

Mourinho claims that Los Blancos had forgotten how to win before his arrival, and that it was he who righted the ship in the Spanish capital and helped the club climb back above Barcelona, who he believes were the best team in the world at the time.

“When I arrived there they had already forgotten what it was to win,” he said. “When we went to the cup final and we beat Barcelona in the cup final, I think it was 25 years without a Copa Del Rey.

#beINMourinho #beINPL #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/W5gffRubcc — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) January 19, 2019

“When we win the league, still now, for the past 10 years Real Madrid were champions twice.

“Okay the Champions League, fantastic achievement they’ve made, but that’s another story, that’s not my story.

“My story was, in that period when Barcelona was the best club in the world, we went there and we broke that period.”

Despite his failures with Manchester United, the Portuguese claims his time with Madrid, and indeed his success with other clubs, is more than enough to prove that he did his job at each and every stop.

“I did my job there. I did my job at every club that I’ve been at, apart from Manchester United where people want to sell the idea, but I know that I did my job.”