Surprise absence and controversial appearance: Flick reveals Barcelona's squad list for Vallecano clash

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for tonight's clash with Rayo Vallecano in the third round of LaLiga at the Camp Nou. Gavi misses out again, and Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has also been left off the list.

Flick continues to leave Gavi out as a precaution after the serious knee injury the midfielder picked up against Elche on the opening weekend. The technical staff won't risk rushing him back before he's fully fit. He could return to the squad for the Valencia match next week.

Frenkie de Jong and Bardghji are both sidelined through injury too. Livakovic, meanwhile, has yet to be registered despite joining the club last week, leaving the veteran keeper's future unresolved, whether he stays or heads out on loan.

Alejandro Balde, by contrast, makes the squad despite ongoing uncertainty over his own future and talk of a possible exit before the window shuts.

Chasing a strong start to the season, Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano with sizeable holes in midfield and goal. Flick leans once more on the players who are physically ready.

Barcelona's squad against Rayo Vallecano

Goalkeeping: Joan Garcia, Szczesny, Eder Aller

Defence: Cancelo, Cubarsi, Christensen, Balde, Gerard Martin, Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart.

Midfield: Rodri, Fermin, Pedri, Olmo, Bernal, Farinas

Attack: Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ademi, Gordon, Hamza