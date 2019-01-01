'Super club' approach for Sancho knocked back by Dortmund

Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the Bundesliga giants, has admitted to rebuffing efforts from a European heavyweight to land the England international

knocked back the advances of one of Europe’s “super clubs” when questions were asked of Jadon Sancho, claims club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

The 19-year-old winger continued his meteoric rise during the 2018-19 campaign.

Senior international recognition came his way with , while helping Dortmund to challenge for the title.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, with it suggested that the likes of and were monitoring the exciting former winger.

Watzke has now revealed that questions were asked of the teenager’s future, telling Ruhr Nachrichten: “A chief of one of the super clubs asked me back in spring if there was a chance [to sign Sancho] but I told him straight away he should forget about it and he never contacted me again.

“He knew I meant what I said.”

Dortmund have stated at regular intervals that they have no intention of parting with Sancho any time soon.

They have him tied to a long-term contract and intend to be the ones of benefit from his immediate development.

There is an acceptance that keeping Sancho from the clutches of the biggest-spending sides in world football will be almost impossible in the long run, but for now he remains a vital part of Dortmund’s plans.

Watzke added: “There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such a potential.

“He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.

“When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year. Everything else would not be honest.

“If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense.”

Sancho was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Year in 2018-19, as he recorded 12 goals and 17 assists in the German top-flight.

He has already been back among the goals in this season’s DFL-Supercup and will be hoping to help Dortmund end their wait for title glory in the current campaign.

Those efforts are due to start on Saturday when Lucien Favre’s side open their season with a home date against .