Steven Gerrard is considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, starring for Liverpool and later LA Galaxy across a two-decade playing career.

As well as plenty of lucrative contracts, Gerrard also had his fair share of endorsement deals with global brands and continues to earn money as a football coach.

So what is the former England captain's net worth and salary? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

What is Steven Gerrard's net worth?

Net worth: $90 million (£67m) Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals, business ventures Date of birth: May 30, 1980 Country of birth: England

Steven Gerrard's net worth is estimated at $90 million (£67m), according to websites such as Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth.

To put that figure into perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is estimated at around $500 million (£363m) and Lionel Messi's is reported to be around $400 million (£309m).

Roy Keane, a player with a comparable profile to Gerrard, has an estimated net worth of €40 million (£34m/$45m), while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to be worth just over £20 million ($25m).

With a number of contracts at Liverpool and a final pay day at LA Galaxy, Gerrard accumulated a lot of his wealth during his playing days. Like a lot of footballers, he channelled a portion of those earnings into business investments.

How much does Steven Gerrard earn?

Despite hanging up his boots in 2016, Gerrard continues to command significant wages as a manager, earning millions per year for his services.

As manager of Rangers, the former England international was on a reported salary of £2.5 million a year, according to the Scottish Sun. It is not clear whether Aston Villa increased that salary upon securing his signature in 2021.

During his years as an active footballer, Gerrard was one of the top earners in the Premier League and was reported to be on a deal worth just under £10 million a year towards the end of his Liverpool days.

When he moved to Major League Soccer to play for LA Galaxy on an 18-month contract in 2015, Gerrard's salary was £4.2 million a year (approximately $6m).

What sponsorship deals does Steven Gerrard have?

Gerrard struck a number of endorsement deals during his playing days, with a number persisting into retirement.

Among the most notable of these is his partnership with sportswear manufacturer adidas and he has taken part in various advertising campaigns for the brand's football boots.

Along with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, Gerrard became synonymous with the adidas Predator boots.

He has worked with brands such as soft drink company Lucozade and automobile manufacturer Jaguar, while he also helped to promote the beer Budweiser in the lead-up to World Cup 2018.

Does Steven Gerrard have any other businesses?

Outside of football, he has made a number of investments through his business Steven Gerrard Promotions.

In 2021, the Daily Record reported that Gerrard's company was worth more than £7 million ($9m).

Among his business interests are Angel Revive, a bottled water business which is marketed as: "Natural alkaline water brimming with electrolytes and minerals, as nature intended."

Gerrard also owns a clothing range called SSG Apparel, which is designed in Liverpool and promotes itself with the tag line "Inspired by Steven Gerrard".

According to its official website, the clothes designed by SSG Apparel are inspired by "the refined lad culture look synonymous with Liverpool menswear" while incorporating "some nods to the history of the city, with all product style names based on the street names and areas where Steven grew up."

Gerrard has published a number of autobiographies, with his first being the 2006 book Gerrard: My Autobiography. Steven Gerrard: My Liverpool Story followed in 2012, while his latest autobiographical account is the 2015 title, My Story.

Like many footballers, Gerrard has also invested in property, owning a number of homes.

What charity work does Steven Gerrard do?

Gerrard actively promotes a number of charities and in 2011 he set up The Steven Gerrard Foundation in order to help raise money for a number of children's charity organisations, including Fairbridge and Claire House Children's Hospice.

A percentage of the proceeds from his 2013 Liverpool testimonial match, amounting to £500,000, was donated to Alder Hey Children's Charity - an organisation of which Gerrard is a founding partner.

He has helped to raise awareness for health-based organisations such as the NHS and Cancer Research UK. Along with the PFA, Gerrard has also actively campaigned against racism in sport and society.

In addition to his own charitable work, Gerrard is a regular participant in LFC Foundation initiatives.

How many social media followers does Steven Gerrard have?

Gerrard boasts 12 million followers across his Instagram and Facebook profiles.

Of those, 9.4 million follow his Instagram - the platform on which he is most active - and just under three million follow his mostly dormant Facebook page.

Gerrard's Instagram page features personal posts of his family and friends, football memories and sponsored content.

While 9.4m followers is certainly not to be sniffed at, the Liverpool legend remains some way off football's social media megastars Cristiano Ronaldo (365m followers) and Lionel Messi (281m followers).

In fact, it is also quite a distance off current Liverpool heroes such as Mohamed Salah, who boasts 45m Instagram followers, and Virgil van Dijk, who has 11m.