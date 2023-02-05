St Johnstone vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic are set to face St Johnstone in a Scottish Premiership clash at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.
After losing seven straight matches in all competitions, St Johnstone got back to winning ways in the last game week, where they beat Motherwell 2-0.
Since their defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League in November, Celtic have gone unbeaten in their last 14 games and will hope to extend that streak on Sunday and increase their lead at the top of the table.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
St Johnstone vs Celtic: date & kick-off time
Game:
St Johnstone vs Celtic
Date:
February 5, 2023
Kick-off:
12:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST
Venue:
McDiarmid Park
How to watch St Johnstone vs Celtic on TV & live stream online
In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and can be streamed live on NOW TV and Celtic TV.
In the United States (US), the match will be live-streamed on Celtic TV.
In India, the match is unavailable to watch.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
NA
Celtic TV
UK
Sky Sports
Celtic TV, NOW TV
India
NA
NA
St Johnstone team news and squad
St Johnstone will be without Ryan McGowan, Charlie Gilmour and Chris Kane due to injuries. The rest of the squad members are fit for selection.
Possible St Johnstone XI: Matthews; Wright, Mitchell, Gordon, Considine, Brown; Phillips, Hallberg, MacPherson; May, Clark
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Matthews, Parish.
Defenders
Gordon, McGowan, Considine, Mitchell, Montgomery, Gallacher, Booth, Brown.
Midfielders
MacPherson, Sandford, Crawford, Phillips, Wright, Wotherspoon, Kucheryavyi, Ballantyne, Carey, McLennan.
Forwards
May, Clark, Bair, Murphy
Celtic team news and squad
Coach Ange Postecoglou has no major injury concerns ahead of their league clash against St. Johnstone.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, O'Riley, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor, Iwata
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Hyeon-gyu