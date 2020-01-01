‘Spurs missing genius of Eriksen in trophy tilts’ – Mourinho needs to add, admits Hoddle

are missing the “genius” of Christian Eriksen and need to add in several areas before the summer transfer window closes in order to capture a long-awaited trophy, says Glenn Hoddle.

Jose Mourinho has been able to bolster his ranks over recent weeks, with Matt Doherty, Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg snapped up.

The Portuguese is aware of the need to find further new recruits, with Hoddle of the opinion that additions at the back should be prioritised.

The former Spurs player and coach is also looking for someone to step up and fill the creative void created by Eriksen’s departure for Inter in January.

He feels major silverware can be chased down, but only if collective standards are raised in north London.

Hoddle told The Sun: “Yes, Spurs can win a trophy at long last but it is by no means a given, as there are six or seven clubs with chances of winning one of the cups this season.

“And I’d put Spurs’ opening opponents as one of those.

“The only blemish of Mauricio Pochettino’s time at Spurs was that he should have taken the more seriously.

“It should have been a major priority. Success breeds success and Spurs just needed to get one trophy over the line to give the entire squad a lift and ease the pressure about not winning trophies.

“Jose is a serial trophy winner and he is building a squad capable of winning one — but while they have strikers who are exciting and will score plenty of goals, they need a creative spark in the centre of midfield.

“Jose has to get Dele Alli back to his best and has to get Lucas Moura consistently producing.

“I don’t think he has the player yet for that vital central midfield role. I don’t see Giovani Lo Celso playing that 360 degrees in midfield. He is best wide.

“Harry Winks is the best option but Eriksen was that player. Not when he first arrived, not for the final 18 months, but for two or three years in between he was the creative genius.

“He could lay set-plays on a plate. He could get the best out of Alli and Harry Kane, providing them both with plenty of chances, opening teams up with that spark.

“With the need for a centre-half and a left-back there are holes in the squad to be filled.

“For a time Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were ahead of anything in the Premier League — and that included City and United and until Virgil van Dijk arrived.

“They were the best unit and with Danny Rose and Kyle Walker flying, that was a sound base — but they need to be replaced.

“The keeper has a little bit to prove this season, so too does Lucas Moura.

“Son Heung-min took time to settle and Moura has had that time now, so he is under pressure to perform. But there is no doubt Spurs have the firepower with Steven Bergwijn looking promising, Kane, Alli, Son and Moura.”

Spurs will open their 2020-21 Premier League campaign at home to on Sunday.