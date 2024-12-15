This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Manchester United FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logo
Stream anywhere around the world with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Southampton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueSouthamptonTottenhamSouthampton vs Tottenham

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham have hit a winless run of five games in all competitions as they travel to St. Mary's Stadium to take on Southampton in the Premier League contest on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's men are well off a spot in Europe and have only managed a 1-1 Europa League draw with Rangers last time out, while the Saints remain rock-bottom in the league after losing four of their last five games (W0 D1). The hosts are coming off a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+
United States (U.S.)Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Mix
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandTNT Sports 1, discovery+
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max, Sky Sport 4K
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Watch the game in the USA on Peacock Premium
Sign up

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Southampton vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St. Mary's Stadium

The Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Tottenham Probable lineups

SouthamptonHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestTOT
13
J. Lumley
6
T. Harwood-Bellis
3
R. Manning
15
N. Wood
35
J. Bednarek
2
K. Walker-Peters
4
F. Downes
33
T. Dibling
18
M. Fernandes
32
P. Onuachu
9
A. Armstrong
20
F. Forster
23
P. Porro
14
A. Gray
6
R. Dragusin
13
D. Udogie
15
L. Bergvall
21
D. Kulusevski
29
P. Sarr
22
B. Johnson
7
H. Son
19
D. Solanke

4-3-3

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Russell Martin

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Southampton team news

While Jack Stephens is out suspended, Aaron Ramsdale, Will Smallbone, Juan Larios, Ross Stewart and Gavin Bazunu remain sidelined through injuries.

On the other hand, Southampton boss Russell Martin will be boosted by the return of Adam Lallana, Paul Onuachu and Jan Bednarek, with Onuachu tipped to replace Cameron Archer up front.

Among other possible changes, Nathan Wood is in line to start in place of James Bree.

Tottenham team news

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the fifth of his five-match ban, while Yves Bissouma will be suspended on account of the accumulation of domestic bookings.

On the injury front, Postecoglou will miss Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Ben Davies and Guglielmo Vicario. Besides, Mikey Moore is ruled out due to illness.

James Maddison may lose his place to Lucas Bergvall from the onset, while Dominic Solanke could be given the nod ahead of Timo Werner.

Form

SOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

SOU

Last 5 matches

TOT

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement