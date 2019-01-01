Singapore's U22 secure 4-1 win over Perth Glory's U20 team

In what was a training match at the Jalan Besar Stadium, Singapore's U22 secured a 4-1 win over Perth Glory's U20 team as the Cubs continue their preparation for the upcoming SEA (Southeast Asia) Games happening later this month.

The win will surely be a much-needed confidence boost for Fandi Ahmad's charges as the Republic looks to secure its first gold medal in the games, having only garnered silver and bronze medals in their storied history at the games.

Singapore have been handed a tough draw for the showpiece event happening at the - their group consists of regional powerhouses - , Indonesia, , Laos and Brunei.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. Singapore have never won the SEA Games football gold, and have failed to make the last four in the past two tournaments