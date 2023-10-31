Should Man Utd sack Erik ten Hag after Red Devils' hopeless start to the 2023-24 season?

The Manchester derby defeat to City means United are eighth in the Premier League table, while their Champions League hopes hang in the balance

Sunday's drab 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford means United have lost five of their opening 10 league games, scoring just 11 goals. Their Champions League campaign hasn't been much better, with Ten Hag's side anything but assured of qualification after just one win from their opening three matches.

The Dutchman looked to have the Red Devils heading in the right direction after a 2022-23 campaign that saw them lift the League Cup and finish third in the league. However, it's been a pretty catastrophic start to 2023-24, with United needing a major turnaround to improve their fortunes.

