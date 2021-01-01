Sheffield United part company with manager Wilder

The manager leaves the club with the Blades bottom of the Premier League and heading towards relegation

Sheffield United have confirmed the departure of manager Chris Wilder in a decision the club affirms was made by mutual consent between the two parties involved.

Speculation had been rife for most of the week that Wilder was on his way out of Bramall Lane, with the club confirming his departure on Saturday.

Wilder heads out of the club with the Blades bottom of the Premier League, with 14 points to their name from 28 games.

What was said?

"Sheffield United confirms that Chris Wilder has left the Club by mutual consent," the Blades wrote in a statement released on the club's official website.

"The Board and Chris Wilder, who has managed the Blades to more than 100 wins in his almost five years at Bramall Lane, made the decision following discussions."

Wilder stated: "Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget. I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Club's accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters."

What prompted Wilder’s departure?

It is believed that Wilder’s relationship with the club’s owners grew increasingly strained during the course of what has been a tough season.

The club’s transfer strategy in January caused tension. Wilder had hoped to add a defender and midfielder to his ranks in a bid to mount a fightback in the second half of the season, but the Blades did not give the manager what he wanted.

Speaking after the transfer window closed, Wilder said: “I put my recommendation to the board regarding strengthening in January with a couple of deals that I believe would have helped us.

“As much as I respect other people’s opinion I think people should respect mine, which was to bring a couple of players in. But the owner makes the decisions at a football club and he has to carry that burden and responsibility to do the best for the football club and I respect the decisions made.”

Wilder’s record at Sheffield United

While he leaves the club with relegation certain to happen, his record before that stands up to scrutiny.

He took the reins in 2016, and led United to promotion from League One in his first season in charge.

It took two seasons to secure promotion to the Premier League, and in his first campaign in the top flight - in 2019-20 - Wilder and the club defied expectations by finishing ninth in the table.

