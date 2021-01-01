ACL: Shabab Al Ahli register dominating 3-1 win over AGMK FC

The UAE Pro League club revived hopes of progressing to the knockouts with a convincing win over the Uzbek side...

Shabab Al Ahli thrashed Uzbekistan's AGMK FC 3-1 in their AFC Champions League (ACL) group A tie at the King Fahd International Stadium. This was their first win of the current edition of ACL courtesy of a stunning first-half performance.

It was a brisk start to the match as Al Ahli took just three minutes to break the deadlock after scoring from a brilliant counter attack. Harib Abdalla latched on to a long pass from Jaloliddin Masharipov and he was too quick for AGMK defenders before he scored with his right foot.

The goal gave them the confidence to go on the front foot and create more goal-scoring opportunities. They did not have to wait long for their insurance goal as Carlos Eduardo scored from an acrobatic effort in the 11th minute.

شباب الأهلي يحقق فوزاً كبيراً على أجمك الأوزبكي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف سجل للفريق حارب عبد الله و ادواردو والعطاس، بهذه النتيجة رفع الفريق رصيده إلى 4 نقاط #شباب_الاهلي #فرسان_اسيا pic.twitter.com/7NNK5CVGKk — نادي شباب الأهلي (@Shabab_AlAhliFC) April 24, 2021

To reduce the two-goal deficit, the Uzbek side came out of their defensive shell and upped their intensity in attack. In the 14th minute, they made the most of a set-piece by taking it quickly which caught the opposition defence napping. Dilshodbek Akhmadeliev lobbed it inside the box for Shohruh Gadoev who made no mistake to reduce the deficit.

However, Al Ahli's quality shone through and they restored the two-goal lead at the half-hour mark. AGMK’s Boburbek Yuldashov's sluggish defending allowed Ahmed Alhashmi to get on to the ball at a dangerous area in the attacking third and he promptly slotted past Sukhrobjon Sultanov in goal.

In the second half, both teams got a couple of significant goalscoring chances but the scoreline remained the same. Amongst the most notable chance, AGMK were denied by keeper Majed Naser in the 58th minute with a fine save which kept out Jovan Djokic's strike.

With this win, Al-Ahli are on four points with two matches to go against FC Istiklol of Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC respectively.