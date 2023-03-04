Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Where to watch the MLS fixture between Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake in the US, United Kingdom and India.

Seattle Sounders are all set to take on Real Salt Lake in an MLS fixture on Saturday.

Seattle Sounders played three friendly matches ahead of the start of the season and then began their MLS season with a 4-0 win over Colorado Rapids. Jordan Morris scored a brace as the hosts got off to a perfect start.

Justin Glad and Damir Kreilach scored as Real Salt Lake also got off to a winning start when they beat Vancouver. They outperformed Seattle Sounders in the league stage last season for the first time in several years, having finished seven points ahead of their opponents. They will hope to repeat that performance and will want to take the challenge to Saturday's opponents.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake date & kick-off time

Game: Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 3:30 am GMT (March 5) / 9:00 am IST (March 5) Venue: Lumen Field

Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Seattle Sounders team news and squad

Raul Ruidiaz will miss the clash for Seattle Sounders due to a hamstring injury he suffered in training. Obed Vargas is also unavailable for selection due to an injury.

Joao Paulo, who missed most of the 2022 season due to an ACL injury, returned to action and is expected to feature again.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Ragen, Gomez, Tolo; Rusnak, Paulo; C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Morris; Heber

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Thomas, Castro, Cleveland Defenders Ragen, Andrade, Cissoko, Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo Midfielders Paulo, C. Roldan, Lodeiro, Rusnak, A Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Rowe, Chu, Dobbelaere, Leyva, Kitahara, Atencio, Teves Forwards Montero, Morris, Heber

Real Salt Lake team news and squad

Real Salt Lake will be without Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth who have been ruled out due to injuries. They do not have any fresh injury concerns ahead of their second game of the season.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Silva, Oviedo; Loeffelsend, Caldwell; Chang, Kreilach, Savarino; Julio