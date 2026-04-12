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Rian Rosendaal

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Schuurs heaps praise on his former Ajax teammate

Ajax
R. Gravenberch
F. de Jong

On Sunday’s episode of Goedemorgen Eredivisie, centre-back Perr Schuurs—currently without a club—was asked to name his best ever teammate.

“Ryan Gravenberch,” Schuurs replies to presenter Milan van Dongen. “Friends often ask me: Gravenberch or Frenkie de Jong? For me, it’s always been Ryan.”

“His playing style, combined with his height, is rare. He’s always decisive. I’ve always thought he was very good,” says Schuurs, lavishing praise on the Liverpool and Netherlands midfielder.

Hans Kraay Jr. follows up by asking what Schuurs means by “his height”. “He’s about 1.88 m, very technical, and he always checks behind him twice before receiving the ball,” the Limburg centre-back explains.

“He was already like that six years ago. He really stood out,” Schuurs says, with Van Dongen noting that Gravenberch actually measures 1.90 m.

Eredivisie
NAC Breda crest
NAC Breda
NAC
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

Like Schuurs, Gravenberch was part of Ajax’s first-team squad between 2018 and 2022; he then pushed for a move to Bayern Munich, before Liverpool signed him in 2023. 

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