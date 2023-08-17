Saudi Arabia the only option for Man City's Joao Cancelo?! Barcelona transfer hopes fade as Xavi & Deco disagree over right-back targets

Joao Cancelo has 'strong interest' from Saudi Arabia as Barcelona head coach Xavi and sporting director Deco disagree over their right-back targets.

Xavi prefer Cancelo

Deco has other targets in mind

Cancelo has an offer from Saudi

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Spanish club has not yet made a formal approach to Manchester City for the Portuguese right-back. While Barcelona prefer a loan move with a buy option due to their financial issues, the Premier League outfit remains adamant about selling the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moreover, there are also reports about in-fighting in Barcelona between coach Xavi and sporting director Deco. While the manager pushes for Cancelo, as he prefers a more experienced option to pose a formidable challenge in Europe, the official wants Ivan Fresneda or Juan Foyth.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fresneda had an impressive 2022-23 season with Real Valladolid and is considered one of the most promising full-backs in Europe. Whereas, Villarreal's Foyth was part of Argentina's World Cup-winning squad and is greatly admired by Xavi as well. Between the two, Fresneda remains a possible option as he is likely to cost £15.4 million ($19.6m), whereas Foyth's release clause stands at a staggering €42m (£35.85m/$45.7m). And Villarreal are not willing to negotiate or listen to anything lesser than the amount.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo is, however, not short of options as Saudi Arabian clubs remain keen to sign him. If the move to Barcelona breaks down either due to financial or sporting reasons, the full-back can head to the middle east to revive his career.