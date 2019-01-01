Salah left out of latest Egypt squad

The Liverpool forward will not feature in the friendly meeting with Botswana as he's given time to rest over the international break

star Mohamed Salah has been excused from the latest squad as he's given time to rest and recuperate over the forthcoming international break.

The Reds forward has already made 11 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 2019-20 campaign, while his 12th will come in the home meeting with after he was named in the starting XI.

He will, however, have a period of rest after the game at Anfield on Saturday, with head coach Hossam El-Badry deciding against selecting the 26-year-old in his squad for the friendly meeting with Botswana.

The Egyptian football federation wrote in an official statement: "The technical team of the national team confirmed the decision to exempt Liverpool star Mohamed Salah from joining the current camp for the desire to rest him and ease the burden of games in this period in order to recover and get rid of the stress resulting from his successive participation with his club so that he is in full physical and mental health to participate in the next official commitments."

The news will certainly be welcomed by Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, who will be pleased that one of his star names will now have more than a week to rest ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with .

More to follow...