Ryan Gravenberch is on his way to Liverpool! €40m agreement reached with Bayern Munich as Reds beat Man Utd to signing of midfielder

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch in a deal worth €40million.

Deal agreed for 21-year-old

€40 million fixed fee

Medical will take place on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool look set to strengthen their midfield options before the end of the transfer window, with Gravenberch close to joining the Reds on a long-term contract. According to The Athletic, the Netherlands international will fly to the England on Friday to complete a medical ahead of his €40m ($43m/£34m) signing.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's quest to bolster their depleted midfield this summer has been well publicised, and it's a mission that has received several blows along the way, including losing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. However, Klopp will be pleased by the imminent arrival of Gravenberch, who joins the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo in a new-look set-up in the middle of the park.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? It's unlikely that Gravenberch will be ready to go straight into Liverpool's squad this weekend, assuming the move is completed by the end of the window. Either way, after a dramatic win against Newcastle last Sunday, Klopp's men will be full of confidence when they host Aston Villa on Sunday 3 September.