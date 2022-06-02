Rudiger completes free transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea

The 29-year-old centre-back signed a four-year contract with the European champions after leaving Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has completed a free transfer to Real Madrid from Chelsea, it has been confirmed.

The centre-back’s contract at Stamford Bridge expired this summer and he rejected the Blues’ efforts to tie him to a new deal.

Instead, he has opted to make the move to the European and Spanish champions, signing a four-year contract.

What has been said about Rudiger's move to Real Madrid?

Rudiger announced on Twitter on Thursday shortly after his transfer was announced by both clubs: "I'm proud to announce that I'll be joining [Real Madrid].

"I'm super excited for all the challenges ahead and can't wait to play my first games for this huge club."

Madrid confirmed that he will be tied to the club until 2026, publishing a statement that read: “Real Madrid CF has reached an agreement with the player Antonio Rudiger, who will be linked to the club for the next four seasons.

“Next Monday, June 20, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Antonio Rudiger as a new Real Madrid player will take place."

Why did Rudiger leave Chelsea?

As he entered the final year of his contract at Chelsea, rumours around Rudiger's future started to spread.

Real Madrid emerged as the favourites to snap him up, but Barcelona and Manchester United were also cited as possible destinations.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed in April that Rudiger had admitted he would not be signing a new contract at Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge side's future became uncertain amid the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, making it impossible for the club to continue talks.

But Rudiger admitted that the situation with Chelsea had been complicated for some time before the crisis surrounding the club's ownership.

“Business is business, but when you don’t hear any news from the club from August to January, the situation becomes complicated," he said.

“After the first offer, there was a long gap of just nothing. We’re not robots, you know? You cannot wait for months with so much uncertainty about your future.

“Obviously, no one saw the sanctions coming, but in the end, other big clubs were showing interest, and I had to make a decision. I will leave it at that, because business aside, I have nothing bad to say about this club."

How did Rudiger perform for Chelsea?

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017 and was an immediate first-team regular under Antonio Conte.

After two fine seasons at Stamford Bridge, Rudiger had to play a reduced role in the 2019-20 campaign as injuries limited him to just 20 Premier League games.

The following season started slow for the defender as he was left on the bench for the first half of the campaign by coach Frank Lampard, but managed to fight his way back into the starting XI under Thomas Tuchel.

He went on to play a key role as the Blues lifted the 2020-21 Champions League trophy with a win over Manchester City in the final.

Rudiger remained a crucial player for the London side until his last season at the club, as he finished the 2021-22 campaign with 54 appearances in all competitions while they attempted to convince him to sign a new contract.

