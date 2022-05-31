Tchouameni close to €100m Real Madrid transfer despite late PSG bid for Monaco star

The France international midfielder has turned down advances from Liverpool and PSG to make the move to the European champions

Real Madrid and Monaco are close to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni, GOAL can confirm.

The Spanish side hope to seal the arrival of the defensive midfielder in the next few hours.

Tchouameni had decided he wanted to join Madrid weeks ago, turning down interest from Liverpool and, latterly, Paris Saint-Germain.

What do we know about Tchouameni's move to Madrid?

After weeks of negotiations, Monaco and Madrid are close to reaching an agreement.

The Champions League winners will pay around €100 million (£85m/$107m) including signing bonuses for the 22-year-old.

PSG, led by incoming sporting director Luis Campos and Kylian Mbappe, moved in late to try an convince the France international to remain in his homeland, but his representatives met with the leaders of the Ligue 1 champions to inform them that Tchouameni had chosen Madrid.

When will Tchouameni join Real Madrid?

Tchouameni is currently with the France squad as they prepare for their UEFA Nations League matches this month.

But he will undergo a medical on Tuesday evening and then sign a contract with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Madrid have been working on the signing of Tchouameni for most of 2022, and have long been confident that he would agree to join.

However, they stepped up their efforts to avoid any surprises after Mbappe surprisingly decided to reject their advances to sign a new three-year contract at PSG.

