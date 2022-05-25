Roma win Conference League final over Feyenoord for first-ever major European tournament title
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Roma won the first major European tournament in their history when they defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the Conference League final on Wednesday.
Nicolo Zaniolo continued his resurgence under manager Jose Mourinho to score the match's lone goal in the 32nd minute.
It was Mourinho's first trophy since arriving at Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season.
Editors' Picks
- Inside Haaland's first day at Man City: Medical in Barcelona and meals at Guardiola's restaurant
- Ex-Man Utd flop Rojo finding new lease of life at Boca Juniors after injury hell
- Lovro Zvonarek: Bayern Munich's new teenage signing tipped to be the next Modric
- Ukraine crisis: How to help people affected by Russia invasion
More to come...