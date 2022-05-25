Roma win Conference League final over Feyenoord for first-ever major European tournament title

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

Nicolo Zaniolo's early goal gave Jose Mourinho side's a historic victory

Roma won the first major European tournament in their history when they defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the Conference League final on Wednesday.

Nicolo Zaniolo continued his resurgence under manager Jose Mourinho to score the match's lone goal in the 32nd minute.

It was Mourinho's first trophy since arriving at Roma ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Editors' Picks

More to come...