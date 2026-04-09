Rodri is disrupting Real Madrid’s summer plans

Real Madrid are targeting high-profile signings from leading clubs this summer to strengthen and rebalance their squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to British newspaper *Manchester Evening News*, Los Blancos are pursuing Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City to strengthen their defensive-midfield options.

However, the newspaper adds that the 29-year-old is currently unwilling to leave the Citizens this summer and shows no interest in moving to Real Madrid.

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Moreover, City’s hierarchy expect the Spaniard, whose current deal runs until 2027, to sign an extended contract with the club imminently.

The English club is determined to keep one of its key midfielders, viewing him as an indispensable pillar of the team.