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مجدي عبيد

Magdy Obaid

Journalist | Passionate Football Writer

Throughout my journey in journalism, which began in 2006 when I joined one of Saudi Arabia’s leading newspapers, I have worked at numerous media outlets.

I have been part of the editorial teams at several prominent Arabic newspapers and digital platforms, producing hundreds of reports and in-depth investigative articles. These covered both major sporting events and the business side of sports.

However, my true passion for football began much earlier — since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, which featured an extraordinary generation of football legends, led by the likes of France’s Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Today, I specialize in creating sports content, including journalistic features, match analyses, and coverage of major sporting events and tournaments.

My all-time favorite XI is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon.

Defense: Cafu – Franz Beckenbauer – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo.

Midfield: Diego Maradona – Zinedine Zidane – Ronaldinho.

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo.

You can follow me on (X) via the following link:

 

Articles by Magdy Obaid
  10. FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-PRESSERAFP
    BarcelonaBarcelona vs Atletico Madrid

    Diego Simeone admitted that the minutes following José María Álvarez’s late goal at Camp Nou were anything but easy for his Atlético Madrid side. The Argentine coach, known for his

    What lies in store for Atlético in the second leg? The question hangs heavy over the club’s supporters and staff alike as they prepare for the decisive encounter. Having secured a slender advantage in the first meeting, Diego Simeone’s side now knows that ninety minutes of intense focus, disciplined tactics and clinical finishing could secure a place in the next round. Yet the opposition will not roll over; they too have studied the video, identified weaknesses and honed set-pieces. For Atlético, the challenge is twofold: first, to defend with the kind of organised solidarity that has become their hallmark; second, to exploit the inevitable gaps that will open when their opponents push forward in search of goals. The return fixture promises high stakes, nervy moments and, for the winners, a sweet reward.

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