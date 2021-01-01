Real Madrid midfielder Valverde ruled out of Chelsea clash after positive Covid-19 test

Los Blancos are facing a number of injuries and selection issues ahead of their Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid have confirmed that midfielder Fede Valverde has tested positive for Covid-19.

Valverde was already in self-isolation following a contact with an individual positive for Covid-19, and the Uruguayan has now tested positive himself.

He is now set to miss next week's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea, and he is a doubt for the second leg a week later.

What was said?

"Real Madrid informs that our player, Fede Valverde, has tested positive in the Covid-19 test carried out today," a brief statement from the Liga club read.

Which games will Valverde miss?

Valverde is now set to miss two Liga games leading up to Madrid's first leg against Chelsea - the match with Cadiz on Wednesday and Saturday's game against Real Betis.

Following the first leg against Chelsea, Madrid will face Osasuna in La Liga on May 1 followed by the second leg against the Blues on May 5.

The bigger picture

Defender Raphael Varane has provided Madrid with a boost after testing negative for Covid-19, meaning he will be available for the match against Cadiz. The club are facing several other health issues though as they approach the business end of the season.

Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema are both struggling with minor knocks, with the former missing out at the weekend against Getafe and the latter only able to make a substitute appearance.

Article continues below

Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, is still sidelined with a muscle injury in addition to returning a positive Covid-19 test last weekend. Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are also still out with injuries.

Madrid are chasing down a double this term, currently sitting three points behind Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Further reading