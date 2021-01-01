Real Madrid squad fear 'tired' Zidane is ready to resign

There is a feeling within the Blancos' ranks that the Frenchman has grown fed up of events outside of his control and is considering quitting

There is a feeling within the dressing room at Real Madrid that Zinedine Zidane will not be in charge of the club next season, with the Frenchman ready to walk away from the final year of his contract.

Goal has spoken with a number of players across various levels of the playing staff in the Spanish capital, with the general consensus being that change in the dugout is fast approaching.

There is a feeling that a tired and annoyed Zidane is ready to step down from his position, despite his contract running until 2022.

Why is Zidane ready to leave?

The feeling inside the Madrid camp is that Zidane has grown tired of dealing with events outside of his control.

Ever since a coronavirus-impacted 2020-21 campaign got underway in September, Real have found themselves fighting fires on multiple fronts - from injuries, to a hectic schedule and regular rounds of criticism aimed in the direction of those on and off the field.

Matters have now come to a head following a disappointing Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of Chelsea, with Zidane's mood continuing to sour.

He is also no longer able to call upon the full support of some of his big-name players, with the likes of Marcelo and Isco growing disillusioned with their respective roles on the fringes of the fold.

Meanwhile, Goal has learned that Zidane is now bored of the daily routine that he has had to follow for over 12 months.

He loves being at Valdebebas, conducting training sessions with a star-studded squad, but Covid-19 protocols have removed much of the fun factor associated with the post.

In the present, professional life in Madrid has become all about relentless rounds of testing - with Zidane now having to shower at home and carry out preparatory work away from his players.

What do the Real board think?

Those in power at the Bernabeu are still hoping that Zidane can be convinced to see out the final 12 months of his deal.

Planning discussions have taken place, but the Frenchman has remained vague when quizzed on his future at pre-match press conferences.

Any decision he makes will be respected by the Blancos board, but it may be that marquee additions over the summer convince him to stay on - with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe a top target that Zidane has been working on for some time.

Who could replace Zidane?

Various options are already being mulled over in case Zidane does decide to head for the exits.

Club legend Raul, who has also been cutting his coaching teeth within the Castilla ranks, is an obvious option given his strong ties to the Liga giants.

Joachim Low, who will step down as Germany boss after this summer's European Championship, is another contender, while ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri remains without a club and is another to have registered on Florentino Perez's radar in the past.

Zidane, though, remains at the helm for now and has much to ponder.

The 48-year-old is understood to be keen on taking the reins with France at some stage in the future and that position could play a key role in his thinking.

Didier Deschamps remains in charge of Les Bleus at present and, barring a catastrophic showing at the Euros, is under contract until after the 2022 World Cup.

With Zidane also set to be free that summer, a changing of the guard could happen there.

For now it is a waiting game for Real, with those in dressing and board rooms waiting to discover what the immediate future holds for the most distinguished of coaches.

