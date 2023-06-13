Real Madrid willing to pay €200 million for Kylian Mbappe despite just one year left on PSG contract - but will wait for club or forward to make first move

Despite there only being one year left on his contract, Real Madrid are willing to pay €200 million for Paris Satin-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L'Equipe, Real Madrid are committed to signing the French international this summer, even if it costs them a whopping €200 million (£171m/$216m). This news comes just hours after Mbappe dismissed speculation that he was trying to force a move as "lies". He's made it clear he'll be fully committed to PSG until his time at the club runs out — but if Madrid have their way, that time could come soon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mbappe unwilling to renew his contract at PSG past next summer, it could the club's final chance to cash in on their star man. They'll be tempted no doubt by Madrid's ramped-up bid, which is partly a result of the club's decision to halt their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The need for a new world-class striker has also been increased by Karim Benzema's departure to the Saudi Pro League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mbappe is now the number one target for Ancelotti's side, and they're going all out for him. But L'Equipe notes that the ball is now in PSG's court to make a decision, as Real Madrid will not make the first move. Either the capital club take the money and run, or the Frenchman forces a move - something he has already claimed to be unwilling to do.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After rolling on for years, this transfer saga could finally be coming to a close. Ultimately, Mbappe's future rests in the hands of the Parisian giants.