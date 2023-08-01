'I would love it' - Real Madrid backed to seal 'extraordinary' Kylian Mbappe transfer by Atletico boss Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has admitted that he "would love" to see Real Madrid seal a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG forward has already rejected a monumental offer from Al-Hilal, which reportedly stood at €700 million (£600m/$777m), as it is believed that he has set his heart on a move to Santiago Bernabeu. If Mbappe does indeed complete a move to Real Madrid it would help them replace Karim Benzema, who has taken up a new challenge in Saudi Arabia, and further strengthen their forward line. However, Simeone is not concerned about his rivals' growing firepower and has instead insisted that he would welcome Mbappe's move to Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would love it, it would be extraordinary for the League, so that it continues to be one of the best. All footballers who arrive in Spain empower. Madrid has no economic problem to afford it. Surely if it is not this year, the next we will be competing against him," the Atletico manager told AS.

Pressed on whether Real would become unbeatable with Mbappe in their ranks, Simeone added: "Depending on how you look at it. We have won a League against [Lionel] Messi, [Andres] Iniesta, Alexis [Sanchez], Xavi, [Sergio] Busquets... [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Gareth] Bale, Benzema... It's football, not names."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a thriving Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rivalry spanning the last two decades, Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland have been tipped to star as the two leading players of the next generation. However, Simeone has refused to compare the two explosive forwards.

"Nothing to do, they are different," he said. "Haaland is a goal animal, he is perfection in that 9 that lives facing goal. The growth of City is to recover what his game demanded of him. Haaland had to arrive to confirm the Champions League. Sometimes he is not enough for you just by playing well."

WHAT NEXT? The Mbappe transfer saga is likely to continue deep into August as Real Madrid have reportedly adopted a wait-and-watch approach so that they can force PSG to accept a reduced offer late into the window. Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to be interested in his services.