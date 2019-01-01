Real Madrid defender Vallejo joins Wolves on loan

have completed the signing of centre-back Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal.

The Spaniard joined Madrid from Real Zaragoza in 2015 although has struggled to establish himself in the first team, making just seven appearances in all competitions in the 2018-19 campaign.

Vallejo previously spent time on loan at Entracht Frankfurt during the 2016-17 season and will now get the chance to test himself in the Premier League with Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

The 22-year-old becomes Wolves's third signing of the summer after they signed both Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker permanently following successful loan spells with the club.

The centre-back adds to Espirito Santo's options in defence and he'll compete with the likes of captain Conor Coady, Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett for a starting berth.

Wolves finished seventh in the Premier League last season and conceded 46 goals - a better defensive record than both and , who finished above them.

Introducing our first new face of the summer! #WelcomeVallejo



✍️🐺 pic.twitter.com/By2dyeF0R7 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 27, 2019

