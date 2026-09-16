How to get RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

RB Leipzig take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Across their all-time head-to-head matchup, RB Leipzig hold the advantage with 9 victories compared to Eintracht Frankfurt's 6 wins, alongside 8 draws. In their most recent encounter on April 18, 2026, RB Leipzig secured a 3-1 away win at Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Saturday, October 10.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga match, follow these standard steps through official and primary channels:

1. Official RB Leipzig Online Ticket Shop (For Home Section Seats)

RB Leipzig usually opens ticket sales in phases, giving first priority to official club members and season ticket holders. If seats remain available, a general public sale will open closer to the matchday. =

2. Official Eintracht Frankfurt Online Ticket Shop (For Away Section Seats)

If you are supporting Eintracht Frankfurt, visit the official Eintracht Frankfurt main ticket shop or mainaquila app. Away match allocations are heavily restricted and prioritized for official Eintracht Frankfurt members and official fan clubs due to high demand.

3. Secondary Ticket Market & Ticket Exchange (Resale)

Official RBL Ticket Exchange (Ticketbörse): If the match sells out, check the official RB Leipzig secondary market (Ticketbörse) on their ticket portal, where season ticket holders resell their individual match seats at face value.

How much do RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga fixture vary depending on seat location, purchasing channel, and category tier.

Official Primary Market Prices (Face Value)

Standing Room / Fan Sector (Sector B): €15 to €25

Category 4 & 3 (Upper Tier / Behind Goals): €25 to €45

Category 2 & 1 (Longside / Lower & Mid Tier): €50 to €85

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 to €400+

Away Fan Allocation (Eintracht Frankfurt Sector)

Guest Standing Tickets: ~€15 to €20

Guest Seating Tickets: ~€30 to €45

Secondary Ticket Market

Official RBL Ticket Exchange (Ticketbörse): Sold strictly at face value (€15 to €85) plus nominal administrative/processing fees.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Form

RB Leipzig have recorded two wins, no draws and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Prior to that, Leipzig won 3-0 against Borussia Mönchengladbach on the opening Bundesliga matchday and put six past Eintracht Trier in the DFB-Pokal. Their two preseason defeats came against Bayern Munich and Leeds United.

Eintracht Frankfurt have taken one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches, scoring 21 goals but conceding 17. The most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg. Frankfurt's standout result in this run was an 11-0 DFB-Pokal victory over SC St. Tönis, though that was offset by a 7-0 friendly loss to Brentford and the 3-3 draw at Union Berlin on Matchday 1.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 18 April 2026, when RB Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at Frankfurt. Before that, Leipzig won 6-0 at home in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Leipzig hold a clear advantage with four wins to Frankfurt's one, having scored 14 goals to Frankfurt's six in that period.