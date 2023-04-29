Raheem Sterling: Chelsea players are 'angry and disappointed' after abysmal performances this season

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling admits he and his Blues team-mates have been left feeling "angry and disappointed" with their dire form this season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer for a fee in the region of £47.5 million ($59.7m). The move was generally considered a serious coup at the time, with Sterling boasting a wealth of Premier League and Champions League experience. But while his former employers line up their fifth league title in six years, the English forward has mustered just seven goals for his new club. Sterling's sub-par campaign reflects Chelsea's as a whole, something which he reveals is hurting the players too.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are disappointed when we come off the pitch and feel angry and disappointed," the England star told The Sun in an interview. "There are times when we finish a game you just sit in the changing room looking into space because you can't understand what has just happened. It's tough to take. You are always trying to look for a positive solution. There will be conversations, players trying to come to terms with what has happened in the last ten minutes or so. It's not easy.

"We need to look in the right direction and look to whoever comes in as the next manager to build for the future. I enjoyed my time at my previous club and won a lot of trophies. But I like a new challenge and this is the challenge I signed up for. It will taste even sweeter to win silverware coming from a moment like this than if you were winning every single week. The ability in the dressing room is undeniable and if we have someone who can take control of that we are more than capable of challenging every year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling has experienced three separate managerial tenures during his brief spell at the club, with the Blues currently under the temporary stewardship of Frank Lampard. While the Chelsea legend may have had slim hopes of a permanent appointment next term, five straight defeats in his opening five matches have promptly shut down that opportunity. It seems that Sterling and co. will instead be led by former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, with a decision on his arrival expected later on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? It has largely been a season to forget for the England star and for Chelsea, with the Blues languishing in the bottom half of the table and on course for their worst-ever Premier League campaign. And it doesn't get any easier for Lampard's men, with a date against title chasers Arsenal looming on May 2.