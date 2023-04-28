'Arsenal will not give up!' - Pep Guardiola fires Premier League title warning to Man City players after huge victory over the Gunners

Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City players that they cannot get complacent in the race for the Premier League title.

WHAT HAPPENED? City beat Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to move within two points of the league leaders. Guardiola's team have two games in hand over the Gunners, seemingly giving the reigning champions the advantage in the title race. However, Guardiola says he warned his players that their rivals will give their all to protect their place at the top of the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know Mikel [Arteta] perfectly and the players know it that Arsenal will not give up. One of the real prizes [for Arsenal] is done - getting to the Champions League next season. They will not give up," he said to reporters.

"When we are 10 points clear I will say it is almost over but the reality today is we're two points behind. We have two games [in hand] but we have to be respectful for the teams we play - West Ham and Brighton - and we have to beat them."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Guardiola added: "I said to the players: What happened to Arsenal in the last games - three draws, one defeat - can happen to us. It's impossible? No, my friends, it can be possible. You can drop points in one week. We have to be aware of that and then it will be easier for us not to drop points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have won all of their last seven matches in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last 10. Arsenal, meanwhile, are without a win in four league games, having drawn three in a row before their midweek loss.

WHAT NEXT? City are in action again on Sunday against Fulham, while Arsenal will take on Chelsea on May 2.