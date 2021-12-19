Christian Pulisic has been named the United States men's national team Player of the Year for 2021, marking the third time he's claimed the award.

The Chelsea star delivered two of the most memorable goals of the year for his nation, scoring the winner in the Nations League final against Mexico before netting in World Cup qualifying again against El Tri this past November.

Pulisic's celebrations - a shush and a custom shirt - added to the legend of his 2021.

USMNT hands awards to Pulisic and Pepi

In addition to Pulisic's honor, striker Ricardo Pepi won male Young Player of the Year.

Pepi broke onto the scene in MLS to earn his first call-up to the USMNT, and he scored three goals to go along with three assists in six World Cup qualifying appearances.

Highlights of Pulisic's big season

The below goals against Mexico from the Nations League and World Cup qualifying, respectively, will be etched into the minds of USMNT fans for quite some time (available to watch for U.S. audiences).

Other three-time Player of the Year winners

At 23 years old, Pulisic becomes the youngest-ever three-time USMNT Player of the Year honoree. He also took home honors in 2017 and 2019.

The others to have won the award three times are Clint Dempsey (2007, 2011, 2012), Landon Donovan (2003, 2004, 2009, 2010) and Kasey Keller (1997, 1999, 2005).

