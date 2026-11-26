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Paris Saint-Germain face a major attacking dilemma after losing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for the rest of the season. Following a frustrating 2-2 Champions League draw with Roma, former stars Daniel Xuereb and Emmanuel Petit have raised serious doubts over the squad's depth ahead of the January transfer window.

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PSG's attacking crisis exposed against Roma

PSG's offensive struggles were laid bare on Wednesday night as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Roma in the Champions League. With Kvaratskhelia and Doue both ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, the club's supporting cast failed to step up when needed most.

Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts all endured disappointing outings against the Italian side. Their underwhelming displays immediately prompted concern from former PSG striker Xuereb and ex-Chelsea midfielder Petit, who both questioned whether the current squad can cope without their injured talismans.

Xuereb questions quality of PSG's deputies

Xuereb, a 1984 Olympic champion, offered a blunt assessment of the players tasked with filling the void. Speaking to Le Parisien, he argued that the replacements simply do not match the match-winning quality that has defined PSG's recent success.

"Those who played on Wednesday lacked penetration, one-on-one duels and runs in behind," Xuereb said. "They are excellent players, internationals. But if they don't usually play, there are good reasons for that. When Doue and Kvaratskhelia are there, they are second-string players. They are a level below.

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"If PSG have achieved what they have over the past two or three seasons, it is thanks to players capable of scoring at any moment. Unfortunately, they are injured."

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Petit urges January action over cruciate fears

Petit shares those concerns and believes PSG must enter the winter transfer market to find an attacking reinforcement. Speaking as a pundit on RMC, he stressed that recovering from cruciate ligament injuries is notoriously difficult, meaning the club must plan beyond the current campaign.

"They have to explore every opportunity," Petit said. "When you tear your cruciate ligaments, those are not simple injuries. Rare are the players who have returned to their previous level. So the thinking for next summer can already happen in January. You are only looking at this season, whereas I am looking ahead to next season."

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Crucial winter transfer window awaits PSG

PSG now face a defining period as the January transfer window approaches. With Kvaratskhelia and Doue sidelined for the rest of the season, the club's hierarchy must weigh up whether to pursue an immediate attacking signing or trust the options already at their disposal. If no suitable targets are available mid-season, the pressure will remain firmly on the likes of Akliouche, Torres and Godts to rediscover their sharpness.