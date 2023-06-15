'PSG is my only option' - Kylian Mbappe reiterates desire to stay despite latest Real Madrid transfer rumours

Kylian Mbappe reiterated that he does not plan on leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer despite further speculation regarding his future.

Mbappe speaks at France press conference

Says PSG "only option" for next season

Plays down significance of letter

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe once again stated that his immediate future lay in the French capital with Paris Saint-Germain and that the reaction to his letter confirming he will not extend his contract has been overblown.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe said at a press conference ahead of France's Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar: "My objective is to stay, it's the only option for now.

"I didn't think a letter could kill anyone. I didn't think it was going to offend anyone. I only sent a letter. I don't really care about the reactions.

"Why go to the end of my contract? There's no need to explain, people can talk, they don't have all the ins and outs, too bad for them. I know why I'm doing this, there's no problem with that."

Asked about French president Emmanuel Macron's comments about convincing him to stay, the forward replied: "What influence does the President have? On my career today, in 2023, none. He wants me to stay in Paris, my objective is to stay, we're on the same wavelength."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Mbappe bluntly stating his case, the matter is unlikely to go away quietly, particularly with PSG in the unenviable position of being 12 months away from their jewel in the crown walking away for free when his contract expires in the summer of 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The 24-year-old will welcome some on-field action and has a golden opportunity to fatten his already impressive goals tally for Les Bleus when they face Gibraltar on Friday.