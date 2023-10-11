PSG fans claim they were 'kicked out' during Man Utd Women's Champions League clash after 'cheering for their team'

Manchester United played host to PSG in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday, with visiting supporters claiming they were forced to leave the game.

Man Utd play first ever Women's Champions League tie

Hosted PSG in first leg

Away fans told to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain fans complained they were kicked out of the 1-1 draw at Leigh Sports Village on Tuesday simply for supporting their team during the match. "Hello, we were kicked out of the stadium because we were cheering for our team PSG Feminines," wrote one fan on X. Another supporter showed the empty stand where the PSG supporters had been.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game was Manchester United's first ever in the Women's Champions League and ended in a 1-1 draw. Tabitha Chawinga opened the scoring for the visitors, before substitute Melvine Malard equalised in the second half to keep United's hopes of progression alive in the second qualifying-round tie.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The two teams will meet again for the return leg on Wednesday, October 18 at Parc des Princes. The winners of the tie will progress to the group stages of the competition.