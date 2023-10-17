Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith wins 2023 NWSL Golden Boot

Sophia Smith bagged the 2023 NWSL Golden Boot after scoring 11 goals in 17 matches for the Portland Thorns.

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward maintained her sensational form throughout the season after starting with a goal and an assist in Portland’s first game of the season - a 4-0 win over Orlando Pride. She went on to become the third player in the league's history to score two hat-tricks in the same campaign after she netted three goals against Kansas City Current and Washington Spirit, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Smith's heroics have not gone unnoticed as she has been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin award. She is the first NWSL Golden Boot winner in the Portland Thorns' history, with North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin coming second in the final standings after scoring 10 goals in 19 matches. Fellow Ballon d'Or nominee Debinha finished joint third with Ashley Hatch, with nine goals each.

WHAT NEXT? Smith will be looking to find the net again as Thorns gear up to lift their fourth NWSL Championship title when they take on the winners between North Carolina Courage and Gotham FC on November 5.