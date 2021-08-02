Pochettino responds to Pogba talk as PSG move for Manchester United star is mooted

The France international midfielder continues to be linked with a return to his homeland, but no official approach has been made yet

Mauricio Pochettino refused to be drawn on Paris Saint-Germain's links to Paul Pogba, with the Argentine giving little away when it comes to supposed interest in the Manchester United midfielder.

The World Cup-winning France international continues to see a return to his homeland mooted after entering the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

PSG are one of few clubs that could afford to finance a move for the 28-year-old, but Pochettino is reluctant to be dragged into a debate with no official bid having been made.

What has been said?

Quizzed by 101GreatGoals on the links to Pogba after seeing PSG suffer a 1-0 Trophees des Champions defeat to Ligue 1 title holders Lille, Pochettino said: "You see the list of the players that we have at home, we have plenty of players. Half of the squad is at home. A few are on holiday.

"I think the performance was good, I am happy, and I don’t want to talk about names of players who are in other clubs."

When did Pogba last play in France?

Pogba was born and raised on the outskirts of Paris, but left his homeland in 2009 to further his career elsewhere.

Having spent time with Lens, United snapped him up for their academy, and a senior breakthrough was made with the Red Devils before running down another contract and linking up with Juventus in 2012.

Four productive years in Italy saw Pogba's stock soar and he returned to England in 2016 as part of a record-breaking £89 million ($124m) transfer.

He has made 199 appearances for United since then, helping them to Europa League and Carabao Cup glory, but questions have been asked of his future for some time.

