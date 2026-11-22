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Barcelona star Pedri has delivered a stern warning to his team-mates following a chaotic 3-2 victory over Villarreal, insisting that the club cannot rely on miracles every week. Despite securing three points at the Spotify Camp Nou, the midfielder was left frustrated by a disastrous opening period that saw the Blaugrana trail by two goals within seven minutes.

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Pedri demands focus after nightmare start

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was named the MVP by La Liga following a heart-stopping 3-2 comeback win against Villarreal, but the Canary Islander was in no mood for pure celebration. The match began in catastrophic fashion for Hansi Flick's side, as they conceded twice in the opening seven minutes through Thierno Barry and Tani Oluwaseyi. It was the first time Barcelona had shipped two goals within the opening seven minutes of a league match since November 1981, when they suffered a similar start against Real Zaragoza.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the playmaker was brutally honest about the collective performance during the opening exchanges. 'We entered the match very poorly,' Pedri admitted. 'We conceded two goals very early. We have to work so that starts like this are not repeated because against a team like Villarreal, you don't come back every day.'

The 23-year-old further elaborated on the tactical shift that allowed the Catalan giants to eventually overturn the deficit in the second half. 'It is true that today it cost us a lot to get into the match,' he explained. 'I think we had chances in the first half, like the penalty, but there was no way for the ball to go in. In the second half, a different Barca was seen.'

De Jong earns high praise in defensive role

Barca came out with greater attacking intent in the second half as Gerard Martin headed home Pedri's cross to reduce the deficit, Fermin Lopez slotted in Lamine Yamal's square ball on the hour mark to level matters, and Pau Navarro turned Eric Garcia's delivery into his own net after 67 minutes to put the hosts ahead for the first time.

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Amidst the tactical adjustments made by Hansi Flick, Frenkie de Jong found himself deployed in the heart of the defence. Pedri was full of admiration for the Dutch international's versatility and unique talent. 'For me, Frenkie is an extraordinary player. He is spectacular, top. He has played everything, as a full-back, as a centre-back. He could even play as a goalkeeper because of his qualities,' he stated. 'Sometimes he is criticised a little too much, but if you look closely at what he does, he is a top player. He gives us so much.'

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Refereeing controversy and Moleiro friendship

The match was not without its share of officiating drama, with Villarreal's Santi Comesana suggesting that referee Hernandez Hernandez was influenced by the pressure of the home crowd. Meanwhile, Villarreal manager Inigo Perez remains without a victory against Barcelona after six meetings, having drawn once and lost the other five.

'Referees receive pressure from all sides, including ours. It is a difficult job and, at the end of the day, they are responsible for the decisions they make,' Pedri remarked. 'But I think Moleiro, who is a very good friend of mine, should have been sent off because there were two very clear actions after his yellow card. But I know that refereeing is not easy, I don't mess with him, and in the end, the referees are the ones who make those decisions.'

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Barcelona extend La Liga lead as busy week awaits

The victory takes Barcelona's points tally to 36, keeping them at the top of the La Liga table, three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid. Flick's side will now turn their attention to the Champions League, travelling to face Sabah on Wednesday before returning to domestic action with an away clash against Deportivo on Sunday.