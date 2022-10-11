Paris Saint Germain vs Benfica : Lineups and LIVE updates

PSG and Benfica would look to solidify their position in Group H and move forward to the next round of the UCL.

Paris St. Germain welcomes Portuguese side Benfica in a mouth-watering clash in Group H of the UEFA Champions League. After sharing the spoils last week, the two clubs would like to sit at the pinnacle of their group with a win on Tuesday.

The PSG side has had a roller-coaster start to their campaign. Although they are currently league leaders in France, Galtier’s men have dropped crucial points from winning positions. With 7 points from 3 games, they will become clear favorites to win the group if they are able to defeat the Portuguese outfit. A major headache for Galtier would be to fill Lionel Messi’s absence as the Argentine had picked up an injury and would be missing out on the fixture. PSG was held by a struggling Reims side last week something the home fans would not want to see again.

As for Benfica, new manager Roger Schmidt has turned the tables since his arrival. The club was struggling to find form but since his appointment, The Eagles have unlocked a new level. Benfica could take the game to PSG and are very capable of producing an upset at the Parc Des Princess. The club is fresh from a 4-2 victory against Rio Ave and would look to bring their domestic form to Europe as well.

Paris Saint Germain vs Benfica confirmed line-ups

PSG XI (3-5-3): Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Sarabia, Mbappe, Neymar

Benfica XI (4-3-3): Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernandez, Aursnes;Rafa, Mario, Ramos

Paris St. Germain vs Benfica LIVE updates

Paris Saint Germain and Benfica's UEFA Champions League Fixtures

After facing Benfica, the Parisians host Maccabi Haifa next on 26th October. Galtier's men would finish their group stage campaign when they travel to Italy to face Juventus on 3rd November.

As far as Benfica are concerned, the Portuguese outfit would battle it out with Juventus on 26th October at home in a must-win fixture for both teams. On 3rd November the Eagles will travel to Israel to battle it out with Maccabi Haifa.