Ozil 'has received offers from all over the world' but will stay at Arsenal, claims agent

Dr. Erkut Sogut has claimed that the 32-year-old is set to see out his contract at Emirates Stadium despite interest from elsewhere

Mesut Ozil's agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has insisted that the German midfielder has received offers from all over the world but maintains the 32-year-old will see out his contract with the Gunners.

The former playmaker hasn't played for the north Londoners since March 2020 and was left out of Mikel Arteta's squad for both the Premier League and Europa League.

The Spaniard has since suggested that Ozil could be brought back into the fold in February, when tweaks to his orignal 25-man selection can be made following the closing of the January transfer window.

Ozil will be able to hold talks with foreign clubs over a possible move in the New Year, with the midfielder's contract due to expire in the summer of 2021.

He has been strongly linked with a switch to Turkish giants and, while Dr. Sogut confirmed preliminary discussions had been held, he insisted a January switch is unlikely.

Ozil's representative told Fanatik: "Mesut has another six months on his contract with . Certainly he has missed football. He is currently working hard to wear the Arsenal shirt again, and he will continue to work.

"I would like to clearly state our situation regarding Fenerbahce. Yes, we had meetings with them. We had a one-on-one conversation with the club's top people. However, we can't have official transfer talks before January. We received transfer offers for Mesut from all over the world. Fenerbahce's interest is also known.

"Nothing has changed for Mesut right now. Under these circumstances, it seems that Mesut will complete the season at Arsenal."

No matter how dark it looks, just don’t give up. Remember God has the power to lighten up any darkness in your life. 🔆🤲🏼 Turn to him. #JummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/4i4xpeYV1N — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 18, 2020

There have been called for Ozil to be reintegrated into the first-team squad at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal having started the 2020-21 campaign in dismal fashion.

The Gunners are 15th in the Premier League table and have only scored 11 goals, while their 1-1 draw with last time out continued a miserable run of six league games without a win.

Ozil, meanwhile, has given frequent hints on social media that he remains committed to Arsenal's cause despite being frozen out at the club, with his latest post vowing not to give up "no matter how dark it looks".