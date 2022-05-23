'Oasis are sh*te compared to The Beatles' - Carragher responds to Liam Gallagher's Premier League title taunt

Jamie Carragher has claimed "Oasis are sh*te compared to The Beatles'" in a response to Liam Gallagher's Premier League title taunt on Twitter.

Manchester City sealed their fourth top-flight crown in the last five years after a dramatic final day, coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to maintain their one-point lead over second-place Liverpool.

The Reds were left contemplating dropped points elsewhere after seeing off Wolves 3-1 at Anfield, and Gallagher attempted to rub salt in Carragher's wounds on social media.

What was said between Carragher and Gallagher?

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher took to Twitter to call the Liverpool legend out after City's title success was confirmed.

"What you saying carra you b*ll end," he wrote.

Carragher didn't take long to fire back as he referenced City's continued failure in the Champions League while suggesting that Oasis do not hold a candle to one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

"I'm saying you'll never win the Champions league & Oasis are sh*te compared to the Beatles. That work??" he said in a reply to Gallagher.

City's dominance of English football

City have now won the Premier League title six times, including four under Pep Guardiola, who is now the second most successful manager in the competition's history behind Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Manchester outfit won the crown at a canter in 2020-21, but were pushed hard by Liverpool this time around as they threw away a 14-point January lead at the top of the table.

