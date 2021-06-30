Nuno Espirito Santo announced as new Tottenham manager after protracted search for Jose Mourinho successor
Tottenham's long search for a new manager is at an end, after they announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.
Nuno, who left Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season, replaces Jose Mourinho in the hotseat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs went 72 days without a permanent manager after sacking their old boss just before the League Cup final.
Spurs thereafter were linked with, and rejected by, several candidates before confirming Nuno on Wednesday evening.
