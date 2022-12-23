Newcastle boss Howe forced to play down Thuram transfer links after Saint-Maximin's cheeky request

Eddie Howe was tight-lipped about Marcus Thuram's chances of joining Newcastle after Allan Saint-Maximin revealed that he spoke with the forward.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international will be out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season and could be available for a cut price in January as a result. Newcastle have been linked with the World Cup finalist and winger Saint-Maximin has revealed he has already been in touch with Thuram over a possible transfer, saying he hoped the Magpies signed his friend. However, his manager declined to reveal much background to the rumours, but praised Saint-Maximin for his efforts.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Well done, Maxi!” Howe joked.

"He’s a top player. But yeah, no more than that. He’s one that I watched in the World Cup for sure but no more than that," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thuram has been in fine form for Gladbach this season having scored 13 goals in 16 appearances. He also had a decent outing with France at the World Cup as he grabbed assists against Poland and Argentina. The forward is able to sign a pre-contract in January and may not be short of offers after his impressive showings so far in 2022-23.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? The Magpies will be in action against Leicester City on Boxing Day in the Premier League.