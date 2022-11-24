Netherlands vs Ecuador: Predictions, tips & betting odds

Both teams are looking for a second straight win when they go head-to-head in Group A

Netherlands and Ecuador can almost guarantee a place in the next round of the World Cup if they get the three points from Friday's clash in Qatar.

Netherlands left it late to beat Senegal in their first match of the competition, with Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen firing them to three points in the last 10 minutes.

Ecuador, on the other hand, were dominant against tournament hosts Qatar in the opening game of the tournament, with Enner Valencia the star of the show.

Netherlands vs Ecuador latest odds

Netherlands are the favourites to get the three points in this game and ensure they go top of the table at odds of 4/5 (1.80) with bet365.

Ecuador are the underdogs for this game at 15/4 (4.75) while a draw can be backed at 13/5 (3.60).

Netherlands vs Ecuador first goal scorer odds

Memphis Depay should be back in the starting XI for this game after emerging from the bench to show what he can offer to Louis van Gaal's side and is the favourite to open the scoring at 15/4 (4.75).

Team-mates Steven Bergwijn and Luuk de Jong are both offered at 11/2 (6.50) to break the deadlock.

Ecuador star Enner Valencia was excellent against Qatar and is their lowest-priced player to score first at 7/1 (8.00) while co-star Angel Mena is 10/1 (11.00).

Netherlands vs Ecuador preview

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal will be expecting much more from his team after their underwhelming opening game against Senegal.

Oranje may have run out 2-0 winners in that match, but they left it late to get the vital three points at the expense of the African side.

Memphis Depay could be back in the starting XI after coming off the bench despite injury fears in the opening game, which could give the Dutch more of a spark in attack.

Ecuador looked strong against Qatar but they were dealt a blow when Enner Valencia sustained an injury, but coach Gustavo Alfaro says he is fit to feature on Friday.

The presence of the two-goal hero from the Qatar match will be vital as they look to book their place in the next round.

Netherlands vs Ecuador tips and predictions

This could be a tight match so with Netherlands the favourites to edge past Ecuador, it may be worth backing them to do so with a narrow margin of one goal at odds of 13/5 (3.6).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.