Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Japan will kick-off on 14 June 2026 at 21:00 GMT and 16:00 EST.

How to watch Netherlands vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Netherlands vs Japan: Match context

The opening match in Arlington carries huge significance for two teams determined to make a strong start in one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With expectations mounting at home, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman will be looking to demonstrate that his modern interpretation of Dutch total football can succeed on football’s biggest stage. Standing in their way is a disciplined and resilient Japan side led by Hajime Moriyasu, whose tactical approach has transformed the Samurai Blue into a cohesive, technically accomplished team capable of punishing opponents on the counterattack. Set against the backdrop of the impressive Dallas Stadium, with its world-class facilities and controlled indoor environment, the encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

With formidable opponents Sweden and Tunisia also competing in Group F, neither side can afford to stumble out of the blocks. The Netherlands will view this match as an opportunity to reinforce their reputation among the world's elite, move closer to ending decades of frustration after three runners-up finishes, and showcase the progress of their evolving tactical identity. Japan, meanwhile, arrive eager to prove that their talented generation can challenge the sport’s traditional powers, even after being dealt a major setback through the late injury withdrawal of star winger Kaoru Mitoma. As the lights shine brightly in Texas, the intensity and pressure of a World Cup opener will be impossible to ignore, with tactical discipline, squad management, and the ability to adapt to FIFA’s new substitution regulations likely to play a decisive role in determining who claims a valuable opening victory.

Read more: How to watch and live stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands’ path to North America

The Netherlands secured their place at the 2026 World Cup by delivering a dominant, undefeated campaign in UEFA qualifying Group G. The Oranje asserted their authority from the opening matchdays, comfortably dictating a group that featured Poland, Finland, Malta, and Lithuania. Under the steady guidance of Ronald Koeman, the Dutch collected 20 points out of a possible 24, crossing the finish line with six victories and two draws.

The hallmark of their qualification journey was a ruthless attacking efficiency combined with a remarkably stingy defensive unit that conceded only four goals across eight matches. Striker Memphis Depay led the line brilliantly, finishing as the group's top marksman with eight goals, while Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen chipped in with four apiece. The definitive moment came during the final stretch of autumn fixtures in 2025; despite a tense 1-1 draw against a competitive Poland side in Warsaw, the Netherlands returned home to Amsterdam to thoroughly dismantle Lithuania 4-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, mathematically capturing the top spot in the group to book their direct flight to the tournament.

Japan’s qualification masterclass

In complete contrast to navigating the tight margins of European groups, the Samurai Blue booked their ticket by executing a flawless and high-octane march through the grueling Asian qualification cycles. Under the long-term, meticulous stewardship of Hajime Moriyasu, Japan initially cruised through the early group phases of the AFC qualifiers, treating regional opposition with total tactical authority to preserve an unblemished defensive record.

The real evolution of this Japanese generation manifested during the expanded AFC Third Round campaign. Faced with a highly competitive field and hostile away atmospheres, Japan showcased immense tactical flexibility, transitioning effortlessly between a high-tempo pressing game and lethal, vertical counter-attacks. Led by the creative engine room of their European-based stars, the Japanese national team went on a spectacular, undefeated run through the bulk of their qualifying matches. Their definitive milestone arrived during a high-pressure away trip to face a desperate, defensive block on the continent. Displaying exceptional collective discipline and patience under intense local scrutiny, Japan engineered a clinical second-half breakdown of the opposition, capturing a decisive victory that mathematically confirmed their top-two finish in the standings and secured an eighth consecutive appearance at the global showpiece.

Netherlands vs Japan team news

Netherlands team news

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has a largely fully fit 26-man roster to select from after wrapping up a dominant qualification campaign at the top of UEFA qualifying Group G. Despite some structural adjustments throughout the preparation windows, the squad looks highly unified on the ground in Texas. The massive headline is the return of the nation’s all-time top goalscorer Memphis Depay, who completely shook off a late-season thigh injury with Corinthians to anchor the attack.

Cody Gakpo is locked into the starting lineup out wide, while in-form forward Donyell Malen is expected to join him following an explosive scoring run in Italy. Captain Virgil van Dijk will anchor the defence alongside Micky van de Ven, while Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is fully fit to command the engine room.

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Japan team news

The Samurai Blue arrived in Arlington via an authoritative, undefeated march through the AFC qualifying cycles, safely executing their transition to seal an eighth consecutive tournament appearance. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu finalised his final 26-player selection with an incredibly deep, European-based roster. While the squad faces the heartbreak of losing talismanic winger Kaoru Mitoma to a late injury omission, the tactical continuity remains unbroken on the training pitch.

The headline selection news is the inclusion of teenage forward Kento Shiogai, who forced his way onto the final plane to North America following breakout performances in Germany. While Shiogai is expected to begin his World Cup experience from the substitutes' bench, Wataru Endo and Takefusa Kubo are locked in as the absolute spine of the starting eleven. Zion Suzuki will start between the posts, while Ko Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu anchor a robust backline.

(C)Kenichi Arai

Managerial profiles & tactical philosophies

Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

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A true titan of Dutch football history, Ronald Koeman is deeply woven into international folklore as the goal-scoring defender who helped guide the Oranje to European glory in 1988. Having returned to the national team hot seat for a second spell, Koeman has carefully overseen a major generational transition, successfully blending seasoned leaders with a brilliant wave of emerging young talents.

Tactically, Koeman implements a highly adaptable philosophy that pays homage to Total Football while prioritising modern defensive stability. He favours a fluid 4-3-3 shape that seamlessly mutates into a 3-4-3 during possession phases, utilising technically gifted, explosive full-backs to stretch the pitch horizontally. Koeman completely avoids slow, sideways retention cycles, tasking his central midfielders with immediately turning to find line-breaking passes. His primary tactical challenge in Texas will be ensuring his high defensive line remains insulated against elite transition teams who look to launch sudden, rapid counter-attacks into the spaces behind his back four.

Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)

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Hajime Moriyasu has firmly established himself as a master of major tournament tournament strategies, famously masterminding giant-killing campaigns against global heavyweights. The meticulous tactician has built deep structural trust over a historic, long-term tenure, earning widespread praise for his exceptional squad management and distinct psychological motivation.

Moriyasu completely rejects rigid, predictable tactical formulas, preferring an incredibly organised 4-2-3-1 setup that hinges on collective discipline, high-intensity pressing traps, and lightning-fast vertical counter-attacks. His system values extreme tactical flexibility, frequently shifting into a compact mid-block that chokes out central playmakers before instantly feeding his technically elite creative engine. Moriyasu's primary objective will be optimising team shape under football's brand-new substitution regulations, ensuring his squad can seamlessly rotate their intensity without disrupting their defensive synchronisation.

26-man World Cup squads

Netherlands World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Jurriën Timber, Jan Paul van Hecke, Jorrel Hato

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer, Guus Til

Attackers: Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Wout Weghorst, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Crysencio Summerville

Japan World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Attackers: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Netherlands vs Japan key matchups

Virgil van Dijk vs Koki Ogawa: This will be the definition of a heavyweight battle in the penalty box. Ogawa, NEC Nijmegen's clinical target man who scored vital goals during Japan's qualifying march, thrives on intelligent positioning, physical aerial duels, and sharp hold-up play. Virgil van Dijk will be completely in the firing line; the towering Liverpool centre-back must use his world-class recovery pacing, leadership, and elite aerial dominance to deny Ogawa clean service, particularly on dangerous crosses and set-pieces.

Cody Gakpo vs Japan's defensive block: Gakpo enters the tournament as the Netherlands' undisputed creative talisman and explosive outlet out wide. He will be hunting for pockets of space on the left flank to cut inside on his lethal right foot or drive directly into the box. However, he is going up against a highly disciplined Japanese defensive unit marshaled by Ko Itakura and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Can Gakpo's individual brilliance and physical drive unlock a highly synchronised, compact Asian low block?

Frenkie de Jong vs Wataru Endo: The ultimate tactical battleground in the engine room. Endo is the tireless defensive shield for Liverpool and the Japanese captain, bringing immense stamina, relentless ball-winning capabilities, and elite press-resistance. Frenkie de Jong will be tasked with orchestrating the tempo for the Oranje, utilising his trademark dropping runs and line-breaking dribbles to pull Endo out of position and ignite the Netherlands' vertical transitions.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

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Head-to-Head Record





Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: