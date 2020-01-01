‘Mourinho is Marmite & could do anything at Spurs’ – Redknapp expecting drive or division from Portuguese

The former Tottenham midfielder is hoping to see a proven winner deliver tangible success in north London, but admits things could go very wrong

Jose Mourinho “is marmite” and will either deliver the drive that leads to major silverware or undermine their efforts with his “divisive” character, claims Jamie Redknapp.

The charismatic Portuguese coach has been in his current post since November 2019.

Spurs turned to a proven winner for inspiration after taking the decision to part with Mauricio Pochettino – who had led them to the final a few months prior to his dismissal.

Mourinho was unable to land long-awaited major silverware in his debut campaign at the helm, but boasts the CV to suggest that trophies will come in time.

He has been backed by his board when it comes to tweaking his squad, with Gareth Bale among those to have joined the ranks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Questions have, however, been asked in recent times of whether Mourinho’s methods will work in the modern era.

Redknapp believes the former and boss can be the man to get Spurs back into the winners’ enclosure, but concedes that his reign could just as easily end in disaster.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder told Paddy Power: “Jose Mourinho is marmite. He could be the man to drive them on to something, but he could also be divisive if things go wrong.

“That being said, he knows how to get a team winning, and he knows how to give teams that mentality.

“Like we saw in his documentary, he wants his players to be nasty pieces of work, and that’s something we’ve never really associated with Tottenham over the years.

“They’re going to be a very, very exciting team if all of those things come together.”

Spurs showed what they are capable of when hammering Manchester United 6-1 in their last Premier League fixture.

Building on that result is the challenge now facing Mourinho’s men, with consistency required across multiple fronts in 2020-21 in order to hit ultimate targets.

Tottenham’s next outing is set to see them take in a derby date with London neighbours West Ham, with it possible that returning hero Bale could take in second debut for the club during that contest.