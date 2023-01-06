Monza vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Monza against Inter on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on Monza in a league fixture at U-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Inter are unbeaten in their last 25 Serie A games against newly-promoted sides (W22 D3) and should comfortably bag the three points in Lombardy, if they play to their potential. They come into this fixture after defeating leaders Napoli and will be looking to grab their fourth successive league win. Moreover, should Inter win here, they will have defeated all 68 clubs to have played in Serie A, which would equal Roma’s record.

Monza, meanwhile, are nine points clear of the relegation zone and sit in the 15th position after 16 games. Raffaele Palladino will be wary of giving any space at the back for Inter forward Edin Dzeko, with the former Manchester City striker having been in lethal form with four goals and an assist in his last three matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Monza vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Monza vs Inter Date: January 7, 2023 Kick-off: 7:45pm ET / 2:45pm BST / 1:15am IST (Jan 8) Venue: U-Power Stadium, Lombardy

How to watch Monza vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match can be watched live on BT Sport 1, with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Monza team news and squad

Stefano Sensi is ruled out of this match with an ankle injury, while Nicolo Rovella is also sidelined.

Pablo Mari was on the bench in their last encounter against Fiorentina, the first time he's been in the squad since being stabbed, and the Arsenal loanee could now start against the Nerazzurri.

Possible Monza XI: Di Gregorio; Marlon, Mari, Izzo; Ciurria, Pessina, Ranocchia, Augusto; Colpani, Caprari; Mota

Position Players Goalkeepers Cragno, Di Gregorio, Sorrentino, Lamanna Defenders Marlon, Mari, Izzo, Caboni, Caldirola, Antov, Marrone, Paletta, Birindelli, Ferrarini, Donati Midfielders Barberis, Siatounis, Scozzarella, Rigoni, Colpani, Valoti, Ranocchia, Machin, Bondo, Molina, Augusto, ,Pessina, Vignato Forwards Ciurria, Caprari, Mota, Maric, Gytkjaer

Inter team news and squad

Inter will be without the services of Marcelo Brozovic with a calf strain and he will likely be replaced in the XI by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Lautaro Martinez should once again start on the bench as Simone Inzaghi is likely to go with Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko up front.

Andre Onana should keep his place between the sticks, with Milan Skriniar, Francesco Acerbi, and Alessandro Bastoni likely to form the back three.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lukaku