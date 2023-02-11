Monaco vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Monaco against PSG on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Paris Saint-Germain will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Monaco in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

Christophe Galtier's men are on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marseille as they were knocked out of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

They currently have an eight-point lead at the top over second-placed Marseille and will hope to increase the gap with a win on Saturday.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last five games and are currently sitting fourth on the league table with 44 points from 22 matches.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Monaco vs PSG: Date & kick-off time

Game: Monaco vs PSG Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm GMT / 9:30 pm IST Venue: Stade Louis-II

Where to watch Monaco vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS (Spanish), beIN SPORTS CONNECT (English) and streamed live on FuboTV.

There will be no live broadcast of the game in the United Kingdom (UK)

In India, the match can be watched live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema and Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK NA NA US beIN SPORTS (Spanish), beIN SPORTS, beIN Sports Connect (English) FuboTV India Sports 18 Jio Cinema, Voot Select

Monaco team news and squad

Philippe Clement will miss Vanderson, Malang Sarr and Eliesse Ben Seghir through injuries. Barring the three players all others are available for selection.

Monaco predicted XI: Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo

Position Players Goalkeepers Nubel, Didillon, Lienard Defenders Disasi, Maripan, Matsima, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Aguilar. Midfielders Camara, Magassa, Fofana, Lucas, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche. Forwards Minamino, Diatta, Martins, Yedder, Embolo, Boadu.

PSG team news and squad

Renato Sanches, Kylian Mbappe, Nordi Mukiele and Lionel Messi will miss this fixture. Presnel Kimpembe is back from his injury and has re-joined training but he is unlikely to feature in the starting lineup.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar