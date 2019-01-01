BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya offers his support to East Bengal and Mohun Bagan over I-League - ISL issue

Kailash Vijayvargiya has offered the Kolkata clubs to arrange a meeting with the Ministry of Youth and Sports....

A couple of days ago, Kolkata giants and approached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to address the issue regarding the ongoing conundrum about the top tier of Indian football.

Mohun Bagan officials Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose, along with East Bengal's Debabrata Sarkar and Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta had met Mr.Vijayvargiya and demanded that the historical clubs should be playing in the top division of the Indian football hierarchy.

After the meeting, East Bengal executive committee member and senior official Debabrata Sarkar told Goal, "We have let our concerns known to Mr. Kailash Vijayvargiya. We believe that East Bengal and Mohun Bagan should be given their due respect and these two clubs must play in the top league of . He has heard our problems and has promised to help us in every manner possible. We hope to hear from him very shortly."

On Saturday, the General Secretary of BJP responded positively and offered his assistance to the two clubs over the matter. He maintained that he gathered from media that the Kolkata clubs are enduring hard times due to the ongoing saga involving the (ISL), and the AIFF.

Vijayvargiya offered his full support on the matter and emphasised on his diligence for the welfare of the century-old clubs, fully aware of their contributions to Indian football at the national and the international level.

The 63-year-old political leader also offered to arrange for a meeting with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Here is the letter sent by BJP to the clubs: