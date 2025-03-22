'I still miss him' - Son Heung-min namedrops Harry Kane as he reminisces about 'fun' times with Bayern Munich striker & reveals he'd have loved to play alongside Ronaldo

WATCH: As part of the adidas You Got This campaign, Son Heung-min answers some quickfire questions and reveals how he still misses Harry Kane

Speaking to GOAL, the Tottenham captain was asked to name the most intelligent player he's ever played with, prompting Son to select former Spurs team-mate Kane.

Reflecting on the eight years Son and Kane spent together in north London, where they combined for 47 Premier League goals - the most in the league's history to date - the South Korea international added: "Dude, that duo was fun. I still miss him."

Son's other picks were naturally Premier League-heavy, with Liverpool duo Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk both being mentioned, while the ex-Bayer Leverkusen forward also revealed he'd have loved to play in the same team as Brazil legend Ronaldo.

Micky van de Ven got the honour of quickest player, while Kyle Walker took the 'strongest player' accolade. As for naming a youngster who will achieve big things in the game, Son opted for Tottenham team-mate and England Under-21 international Archie Gray, while Ben Davies was lauded for his attitude to training.

