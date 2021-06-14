The US men's national team defender seemed to find a home in Belgium's capital club but his loan deal won't be made permanent

Matt Miazga is set to return to Chelsea after a loan spell at Anderlecht, with the Belgian giants priced out of an extension by the European champions.

The 25-year-old had expressed his desire to remain with Vincent Kompany's side after helping them earn a Europa Conference League place for next year.

However, an agreement couldn't be found to sign him and Chelsea will look to either extend Miazga's contract, which ends in the summer of 2022 and loan him out - or sell him to another club.

How does Miazga feel about the situation?

Indeed, Miazga has previously expressed a desire to remain at Lotto Park.

"I would like to be here, but such a decision depends on several parameters," Miazga told HLN in April.

On Chelsea's side, they are under pressure to sell some loanees due to future loan regulation changes by FIFA to limit clubs stockpiling talent.

Which other Chelsea loanees should we keep an eye on?

Similarly, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Davide Zappacosta, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley are due to return from loans across Europe having not been sold to their temporary teams.

The Blues are expected to be open to selling them all and will also see Baba Rahman return from PAOK after they were unable to finance a permanent deal. He will likely seek a move to a top five European league after proving his fitness in Greece.

Fikayo Tomori is in advanced talks with AC Milan about making his loan move permanent. Although there's a £25 million ($35m) option to buy, there have been prolonged discussions about paying in installments.

Ike Ugbo, rated at £5 million, has a host of clubs trailing him including Watford, Fulham, Genk and Monaco but is in no rush to decide his future after a successful season on loan at Cercle Brugge.

